Get a boost from the best blockchain and crypto experts

How it works

On our platform you can find the best independent
blockchain consultants who have skills best suited
for solving your tasks. The search for specialists is
executed with the help of algorithms with elements
of artificial intelligence, which guarantees the highest
possible relevance of knowledge and experience of
the selected experts.

We connect our clients with the leading blockchain
experts to facilitate the development of topnotch DLT
solutions, to launch a successful ICO and enhance
the development strategy.

A team of experts on request to quickly solve your
tasks in the best possible way. On our platform you
will be able to find a team that will solve the tasks
of your project as fast as possible and for the best
price. We have selected the best teams that have
successful projects in their portfolio.

Specializations of our experts

Development

Consultation with technical specialists on the development of smart contracts, the release of tokens, etc.

Legal support

Consultation with blockchain legal experts. Legal registration of the company, legalization of the ICO, legalization of the received funds.

Marketing

Consultation with professional marketing experts. Development of a promotion strategy, community support, work with bauni programs and much more.

Analytics

Consultation with professional analysts. Analysis of the market, analysis of competitors, development of white paper, forecasting.

Investment consultant

Consultation with professional cryptotraders. Investment strategy, forecast of price changes, crypto currency, technical analysis.

Security

Consultation with a security experts. Audit of a smart contract, installation of security measures, prevention of break-ins and other threats.

Don’t know what to start with?

Leave a request and our expert with consult you on all
questions free of charge.

Our advantages

We personally select specialists who have already established themselves as high-level professionals.

Why choose us

All specialists in one place

We pooled the top international experts on the market in one-stop-shop in order to drastically increase the value of each consultation for you.

Best experts

We personally chose blockchain experts who have already proved their qualification on the market.

Individualized

Each user is guaranteed to get individual approach.

 

It is affordable

We do our best to make consultations as affordable as possible, to achieve the best cost/quality ratio.

